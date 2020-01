US stocks ended higher on January 8 with the Nasdaq notching a new record close after President Donald Trump suggested the US and Iran were refraining from further military action. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161 points, or 0.56%, to 28,745, the S&P 500 added 16 points, or 0.49%, to 3,253, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 61 points, or 0.67%, to 9,129. #US #USStocks #USStockMarket