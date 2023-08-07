US still the main outside power broker in West Asia? | Lebanon: Clashes in Palestinian camp

Is saudi arabia rethinking ties with Iran? Saudi Arabia recently called on its citizens to quickly leave Lebanese territory, where the Iran-backed Hezbollah group wields significant power. Rival armed groups are clashing in the Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh in the country's south. Ain el-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of up to 250,000 Palestinian refugees countrywide. The clashes come at a time when the united states are pushing for a Saudi-Israel normalisation deal. Some analysts say the Saudi-Iran deal in March challenged Washington's role as the main outside power broker in West Asia. Here's a look at what's brewing in the region...