US senate endorses President Joe Biden's 1.9 trillion stimulus package

Feb 06, 2021, 03.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US senate endorses President Joe Biden's 1.9 trillion stimulus package. After a 15-hour voting session stretch overnight, Vice president Kamala Harris cast her first tie-breaking vote. They opted for the budget bill with 50-51 votes at the dawn.
