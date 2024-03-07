US regulators expected to reduce extra capital requirements: Report

In a big win for Wall Street, Reuters sources suggest that US Regulators are expected to significantly reduce the extra capital banks must hold under a proposed rule. Bank regulators in July unveiled the "Basel Three" proposal to overhaul the capital requirements of banks with over $100 billion in assets. But top Wall Street banks said the draft goes further than the Basel accord and overstates their risks. Sources now say the figure is expected to fall sharply as regulators embark on a sweeping rewrite of the draft.