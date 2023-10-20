US President Biden pushes for more US aid to Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
A US official and a congressional aide said that the Pentagon plans to send the two iron dome missile defense systems it had previously purchased from Israel back to that country to defend itself against inbound missiles. The White House on Monday said it expected to fulfill additional security requests from Israel as quickly as possible. Biden promised replenishment of interceptors used by Israel's iron dome missile defense system as well as ammunition in addition to redoubling the US military presence in the region.

