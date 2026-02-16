/US Oil Blockade: Pentagon Intercepts Sanctioned Veronica III After Pursuit From Caribbean

U.S. military forces have intercepted and boarded the Panamanian‑flagged oil tanker Veronica III in the Indian Ocean, after tracking it from the Caribbean, the Pentagon said. The vessel, under U.S. sanctions and linked to Venezuelan and Iranian crude shipments, attempted to evade enforcement measures ordered by President Donald Trump in December 2025. Video released by U.S. forces shows the boarding operation, carried out without incident in international waters, as part of broader efforts to disrupt sanctioned oil flows and enforce maritime sanctions.