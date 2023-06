US: Mike Pence tears into Trump at campaign launch, Chris Christie also hits out at him

Mike pence opened his bid for the republican nomination for the White House with a firm denunciation of former US President Donald Trump. Pence accused his former boss of abandoning conservative principles and being guilty of dereliction of duty. Remember, in January 2021, trump's supporters stormed the US Congress, in a bid to thwart the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.