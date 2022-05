The first multistate contest of the US 2022 midterm election season unfolds on Tuesday. Ohio voters are to pick nominees for governor and the US Senate. The Ohio race will reveal if former President Donald Trump still has sway over Republicans. He has been especially involved in Ohio’s Senate primary. US President Joe Biden is gearing up for intense midterm campaigning. He will try to save Democrats in the House and Senate as a reelection campaign is expected to be announced by next spring.