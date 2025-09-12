/US Joins Un Security Council Condemnation Of Israeli Strikes On Qatar

Israel’s unprecedented strike on Hamas leaders in Doha has left the Gulf in uproar. Qatar has vowed to retaliate and has accused Netanyahu of “state terrorism.” In response, Netanyahu has threatened Qatar: expel Hamas leaders or face Israeli action. The Gulf capitals are furious, U.S. protection is in doubt, and ceasefire talks teeter on collapse. Gulf states are outraged, U.S. credibility is in crisis, and ceasefire talks hang by a thread.