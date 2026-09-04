/US-Iran war: Israel threatens to strike Iranian energy, civilian sites

Tensions are boiling over again. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that any Iranian attack would remove "every existing constraint" — threatening to hit Tehran's energy and civilian infrastructure and send Iran "back into the Stone Age." Hours later, PM Netanyahu declared toppling Iran's regime is Israel's "central mission" and now "within reach," calling the regime "weaker than ever." It comes amid fresh US-Iran clashes near the Gulf and growing fears of a full reignition of the war that began in February.