/US-Iran Ceasefire: US President Says Truce Subject to Opening of Strait of Hormuz

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 12:15 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 12:15 IST
A proposed two-week ceasefire in the United States–Iran conflict is subject to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Donald Trump. Washington said the temporary truce would take effect once safe maritime passage through the vital global oil route is ensured. The development comes as both sides explore negotiations toward a broader agreement, with the Hormuz shipping corridor remaining central to regional security and global energy markets.