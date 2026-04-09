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US-Iran Ceasefire: Financial Markets Flip Flop on Truce Fragility

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 12:15 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 12:15 IST
Global markets whipsawed, and the wild gyrations this week reflect how tentative sentiment remains despite Wednesday’s cross-asset, milestone-filled relief rally.

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