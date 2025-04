Explosions rocking the night sky, firefighters battling raging fires, civilians fleeing in terror...we are talking about what's happening in Sanaa Yemen's capital. This is the devastating aftermath firefighters battling flames at a ceramics factory people rushing to aid the injured and rubble strewn streets the Houthis claim seven people were killed in the latest strikes with 29 injured. In fact the US has been targeting Houthi positions west of Sanaa. The campaign code named operation rough rider is only intensifying by the day. Watch in for more details!