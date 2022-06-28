LIVE TV
U.S drone strike kills Al Yemeni in Syria
Published: Jun 28, 2022, 09:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Senior Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist was killed in a US led drone strike in Syria's Idlib province in the early hours of Tuesday. Syrian opposition activists and the US military have both confirmed the death
