US conducts drone strike on Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate
Aug 30, 2021, 11:55 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
A U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday. This is the second drone attack of US amid crisis in Afghanistan.
