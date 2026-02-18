/US Capitol Security Breach: Man Arrested After Running Toward US Capitol With Loaded Shotgun

An 18-year-old man ran toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun on Tuesday (February 17) before police arrested him without incident, said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan. Photos released by the U.S. Capitol Police show the unidentified man being arrested by officers and the shotgun he used. The motive of the man, who police said was wearing a tactical vest and tactical gloves, was not immediately known. He also had a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask in his vehicle, police said. Sullivan said the man arrived in a white Mercedes SUV just after noon and parked near the Capitol, before getting out and running toward the building that houses the U.S. Congress.