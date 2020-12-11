UNSC allows Pakistan to pay basic expenses to the 26\11 Mumbai attack planner Lakhvi

Dec 11, 2020, 03.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The United Nations Security Council has allowed Pakistan to pay basic expenses to the 26\11 Mumbai terror attack planner Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi on the request of the Imran Khan government.
