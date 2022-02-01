United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to speak to Sergei Lavrov

Feb 01, 2022, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Amid escalating tensions over the Ukraine conflict, top officials from Washington and Moscow will hold fresh talks today. The US secretary of state Antony Blinken will speak to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.
Read in App