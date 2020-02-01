Union Budget 2020: Relief for Indian taxpayers

The Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Union Budget for FY 2020-21 announced the new income tax slab rate. She announced, "Twenty per cent tax for individuals annually earning between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh, 25 per cent for income between Rs 12.5 lakh and 15 lakh, 30 per cent for above Rs 15 lakh income under the new slab," For those who are earning upto Rs 5 lakh in a year will pay no tax, "For income between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per annum, the tax rate has been reduced to 15 per cent from 20 per cent and 10 per cent tax for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh per anum for those who forego deductions and exemptions. This is the second budget for Sitharaman, who became the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India.