UK supreme court rejects AI inventors

In a landmark decision with far-reaching implications, the UK Supreme Court has ruled against granting patents to artificial intelligence. The ruling follows computer scientist Stephen Thaler's attempt to secure patents in the UK for inventions attributed to his AI creation, dabs. The court clarified that the scope of this appeal wasn't to address broader questions about the patentability of ai-generated technical advances, or whether the definition of 'inventor' should extend to include AI-powered machines. This decision, according to legal experts, underscores the current limitations of UK patent law in safeguarding inventions autonomously generated by AI machines.