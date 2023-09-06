UK school buildings collapse row: Rebuilding plans for 13 schools scrapped in 2010

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
According to a BBC investigation, funding was withheld in 2010 for the reconstruction of at least 13 schools that used reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC). They had earned approval for reconstruction under a Labour plan, which the Conservative-led government eventually abandoned. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to face heavy criticism from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer during the first prime minister's questions since the news broke during the summer recess on Wednesday in the Commons.

