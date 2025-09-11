LOGIN
UK Sacks Peter Mandelson as Ambassador to U.S. Over Links With Jeffrey Epstein

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 16:51 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 16:51 IST
UK removes Peter Mandelson as Ambassador to the U.S. amid controversy over his connections with Jeffrey Epstein.

