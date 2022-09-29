UK PM Liz Truss defends tax cuts, mini budget

Published: Sep 29, 2022, 07:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
UK PM Liz Truss has now broken silence on the mini budget that her government has unveiled. Truss has defended her decision to cut taxes. She said, "the tax cuts and energy support plan will get the economy moving and will deal with inflation."
