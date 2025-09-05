LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 09:26 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 09:26 IST
UK-Norway strike landmark deal: British frigates chosen amid rising Arctic tensions
Norway has signed a $13.51 billion deal with the UK to acquire British-made frigates, marking one of the largest defence agreements between the two nations and boosting naval cooperation in Europe.

