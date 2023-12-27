videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
UK: can PM Sunak win general elections again?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 27, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
The Latest poll suggests Rishi Sunak is losing support amongst voters. According to the survey, only 6% of voters think the conservatives have done a good job in government.
trending now
India warns seafarers of drone attacks urges to stay vigilant & monitor waters
Japan's moon lander 'Slim' enters Lunar orbit | Japan a step closer to becoming 5th nation on moon
Pakistan: Former minister Mahmood Qureshi rearrested after release from jail
Israel Embassy Delhi blast: NIA officials arive at embassy, police zeroes down two suspects | WION
Indian rupee witnesses least volatility in nearly three decades against the US dollar in 2023
recommended videos
Indian navy's report warns of drone attacks
Houthis say they carried out drone attack on Israeli port of Eilat
Yemen's Houthis claim fresh attacks on cargo ship in Red Sea
Russia to deploy Howitzers near Finland border, mass manufacturing to begin | World News | WION
UK: can PM Sunak win general elections again?
recommended videos
Indian navy's report warns of drone attacks
Houthis say they carried out drone attack on Israeli port of Eilat
Yemen's Houthis claim fresh attacks on cargo ship in Red Sea
Russia to deploy Howitzers near Finland border, mass manufacturing to begin | World News | WION