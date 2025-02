Two powerful explosions in the Bukavu city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have killed at least 11 people and injured 60 others. The blasts occurred moments after a meeting of the M23 armed group, attended by one of its leaders, Corneille Nangaa. Witnesses say that the first explosion caused panic, sending people fleeing before a second blast shook the area. President Felix Tshisekedi has condemned the attack as a heinous terrorist act. Watch in for more details!