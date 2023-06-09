Turkey's Lira surpasses Goldman Sachs predictions

Turkey's Lira continues its downward spiral despite a forecast by Goldman Sachs warning of a significant weakening of the currency, the lira has surpassed expectations, plunging to new lows against the u.S. Dollar. The U.S. Investment Bank at the weekend projected that the lira still had room to plunge further to deeper lows of 23 against the greenback in three months, compared to a previous estimate of 19 against the dollar. But it has zoomed past Goldman’s forecast to stand above 23 against the dollar — all within the span of a few days.