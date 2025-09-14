LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 11:06 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 11:06 IST
Trump threatens to invoke Rico act against Soros & his family
Donald Trump has threatened a racketeering investigation into billionaire George Soros, accusing him of funding violent protests across the U.S.

