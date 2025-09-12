/Trump Says Charlie Shooting Suspect in Custody | Trump: I Think We Have Him

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 18:21 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 18:21 IST
President Trump has said a suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk — conservative activist and Turning Point USA cofounder — is now in custody.

