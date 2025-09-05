/Trump's decision: U.S. To end security programs protecting eastern Europe from Russia

Published: Sep 05, 2025, 14:11 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 14:11 IST
The Trump administration has announced it will phase out longstanding U.S. security assistance programs for Eastern European nations bordering Russia, including the Baltic states. Backed by an executive order, this move underscores Trump’s push to shift defense responsibility onto European allies. The decision affects hundreds of millions in aid—a critical blow to NATO’s eastern defenses amid mounting geopolitical tensions.
What does it mean for U.S.-Europe ties and the future of regional security?