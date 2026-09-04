/Argentina leagues to pause matches in mid-game tribute to Lionel Messi

Football matches across Argentina will pay a special mid-game tribute to Lionel Messi following his decision to retire from international duty. Referees will pause play at the 10-minute mark across all domestic leagues, including the Clausura tournament, for a nationwide minute of applause. The gesture honours the 39-year-old icon, who ends his 21-year Argentina career with 207 caps and 125 goals after leading his nation to World Cup glory in 2022