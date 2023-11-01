World Cup
Trick or treat: Halloween gains popularity in India
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 01, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Halloween has gained immense popularity in recent years in India, with people embracing the fun and spooky traditions of dressing up, trick-or-treating, and themed parties.
