Tokyo Olympics to kick off amid COVID-19 threat

Jun 26, 2021, 12:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Tokyo Olympics 2020 faces the risk of becoming a super-spreader event. How are the organisers tackling the COVID-19 threat and dissent? WION's Molly Gambhir speaks to Tatsuo Ogura from the Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee.
