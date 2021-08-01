Tokyo Olympics 2020: World champion PV Sindhu wins Women's single bronze medal at Tokyo 2020

Aug 01, 2021, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
PV Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao of China to become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao 21-13 and 21-15 in the bronze medal match.
Read in App