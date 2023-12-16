videos
There maybe small black hole inside some stars
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 16, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Could a black hole be lurking inside our sun? Well if it does then what is its impact well our next report tells you what scientists make of this new interesting discovery on black holes.
