Terrorist group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan ends a month-long ceasefire agreement with the government

Dec 10, 2021, 04:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Pakistan's terrorist group 'Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan' ends a month-long ceasefire agreement with the government. It accuses them of not upholding their end of the agreement in freeing the prisoners.
Read in App