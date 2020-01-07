Tears and fury on the streets Of Kerman on burial of Qassim Suleimani

Thousands have gathered to get the final glimpse of slain general Qassim Suleimaniwho was killed in the US airstrike. People were seen weeping and flying Iranian flags as the three day mourning period come to an end. As Iran mourns general Qassim's death, the US is fire fighting a blunder of monumental proportions. This has a connection with a leaked letter from the Pentagon. The letter informs the Iraqi government of America's decision to withdraw troops from the country. Watch report: #SuleimaniKilling #QassimSuleimani #SuleimaniBurial