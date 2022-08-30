Straight Talk: 'I came with a promise of hope,' UNGA President Abdulla Shahid exclusive on WION

Published: Aug 30, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In the interview with WION's diplomatic correspondent, Sidhant Sibal, the UNGA President Abdulla Shahid listed out his achievement under the Presidency of hope and how the Russia-Ukraine conflict was a challenge.
Read in App