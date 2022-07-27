Story of Kargil's Civilian soldiers | From helping with Intel to providing food

Published: Jul 27, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Victory in the Kargil war was decided the day civilians joined hands with the Indian army. Today as India honors its braves on Kargil's victory day, WION's correspondent Idris Loan getting us the story of the civilian soldiers of Kargil.
