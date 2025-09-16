LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Srinagar-Jammu highway closure cripples apple trade | Wholesale fruit markets shut for 2 days

Srinagar-Jammu highway closure cripples apple trade | Wholesale fruit markets shut for 2 days

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 10:51 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 10:51 IST
Srinagar-Jammu highway closure cripples apple trade | Wholesale fruit markets shut for 2 days
The closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway has severely disrupted the apple trade in Kashmir, forcing wholesale fruit markets to shut down for two days.

Trending Topics

trending videos