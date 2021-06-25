Sri Lanka: President pardons 16 suspected Tamil Tigers convicted under PTA

Jun 25, 2021, 09:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has pardoned 16 men linked to the Tamil Tiger rebel group. A total of 94 prisoners were granted the special presidential pardon on the occasion of the Buddhist festival Poson Poya.
