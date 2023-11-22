LIVE TV

Sri Lanka lose hosting rights for 2024 U-19 World Cup after ICC sanctions; S Africa to be new host

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Sri Lanka cricket has been handed a major jolt after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (Nov 21) stripped it of the rights to host the U-19 World Cup in 2024. Already under the scanner after being sanctioned by the ICC for government involvement in the board operations, this will be a major setback for the board. However, in some relief, they will still continue to participate in the ICC tournaments and also play scheduled bilateral series.

