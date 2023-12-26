South Korea fines BNP, HSBC $20 million | World Business News
South Korea has imposed record fines totaling $20.3 million on two global investment banks and a local unit for engaging in illicit trading practices, specifically naked short-selling. This speculative practice involves selling shares without obtaining a loan or ensuring the availability of borrowed shares, with the aim of profiting from an anticipated drop in the asset's price. Fines mark largest-ever penalty against illegal practice.