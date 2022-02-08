South Asia Diary: Afghan ex-cops turn emerald hunters

Feb 08, 2022, 10:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Former soldiers and bureaucrats of the ousted Afghan government are flocking to the emerald mines of Panjshir. They live and work in squalid conditions, away from the vengeful eyes of the Taliban. Mariam Wardak gets you a report.
Read in App