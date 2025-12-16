/South Africa Govt In Talks With Russia, Ukraine

Published: Dec 16, 2025, 23:49 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 23:49 IST
South Africa has confirmed it is in talks with both Russia and Ukraine following reports of a recruitment-related controversy linked to the Ukraine war. The development has sparked political debate at home and raised questions about Pretoria’s diplomatic positioning amid a deeply polarised global conflict.
This video explains what the talks involve, why South Africa has been drawn into the dispute, and how the issue reflects broader geopolitical pressures faced by non-aligned countries during the Ukraine war.