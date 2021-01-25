Sikkim border clash: Chinese Media says India's claims are 'fake news', mentions WION | Gravitas

Jan 25, 2021, 11.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After the Chinese military provoked India in Sikkim, the Chinese press had called the latest border clash 'fake news'. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more about China's latest provocations.
