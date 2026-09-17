/Pakistan-made fairness creams rife with heavy metals, warns India

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 23:05 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 23:05 IST
India’s top drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has issued a public health advisory warning consumers against using unauthorised fairness creams manufactured in Pakistan. Lab tests confirmed that products like 'Goree Beauty Cream' and 'Chandni Whitening Cream' contain excessive levels of heavy metals—including toxic mercury and lead—well beyond permissible safety limits, posing severe health risks.