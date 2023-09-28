Shin Bet: Iranian officials in Jordan allegedly orchestrated the plot

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Israel arrested five Palestinians in a plot allegedly hatched in Iran to target and spy on senior Israeli politicians. Shin Bet the country's internal security agency stated the targets included Israel's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

