/Sheikh Hasina return row: Bangladesh tribunal demands surrender amid political tensions | Bangladesh

Reports of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's possible return have triggered fresh political tensions and international attention. The chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has urged Hasina to surrender and warned against any action that could create instability. Hasina, who left Bangladesh in 2024 following widespread protests, has said she plans to return voluntarily with Awami League members. She continues to deny the charges against her, while authorities in Bangladesh have maintained legal action against the former leader.