/Senthil Balaji Faces Fresh Corruption Case as DVAC Cracks Down on TASMAC Scam

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a criminal case against DMK leader Senthil Balaji in connection with an alleged multi-crore TASMAC liquor scam. The investigation relates to alleged irregularities in the awarding of bar licences, transport tenders, procurement, and bottling operations between 2021 and 2025. Apart from Senthil Balaji, the case also names his personal assistant, a former TASMAC managing director, senior regional managers, and others. The DVAC alleges a criminal conspiracy that caused financial losses to the state exchequer.